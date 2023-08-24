FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City woman who escaped custody in Florence County on Monday has been returned to jail, along with a man accused of aiding her escape, authorities said.

Authorities found Megan Marie Hickman, 32, hiding in a clothes dryer at a home on Johnnie Lee Lane in Coward on Tuesday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said she fled from a hospital emergency room after being taken there from the Florence County Detention Center for treatment of a medical issue.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hickman asked to use the restroom and was accompanied by a female nurse. A short time later, it was determined she had fled.

Hickman was returned to jail after being captured and charged with escape, the sheriff’s office said. She also faces a shoplifting charge, according to online book records. As of Wednesday morning, she remained in jail on bonds totaling more than $2,000.

Anthony Robert Wright-Post, 29, of Lake City, also was arrested and charged with aiding an escape, the sheriff’s office said. As of Wednesday morning, he remained in jail on Wednesday and a bond had not been set.

According to the sheriff’s office, escape is a felony punishable by one to 15 years in prison. Aiding an escape is a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years and a fine of up to $500.