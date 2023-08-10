CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Amarah Barnett’s story is a sweet one!

As the new school year quickly approaches, the 9-year-old Conway girl is once again making a difference in students’ lives with her lemonade stand.

The fourth-grader is in her third year of raising money for classmates at Waccamaw Elementary School who don’t have school supplies or clothing they need to start the new year.

“The employees can get stuff for students that don’t have it,” Amarah said. “Like say a student doesn’t have a backpack, they can buy a backpack and give it to the student.”

Branching out from lemonade

Amarah has raised hundreds of dollars for her classmates since starting the stand two years ago. This year, she’s taking things to the next level by selling t-shirts and jewelry, and even starting an online store.

While the lemonade stand is only once a year in August, it’s not the only time Amarah is giving back to the community. For her seventh birthday, Amarah did a donation drive for the Saint Francis Animal Center. The next year, she collected food for Shephard’s Table. For her ninth birthday, she sought donations for homeless veterans.

“I’m so proud of her and I’m ecstatic that she is so into helping her community and continues to find different ways every year to continue the tradition and set a good example for her siblings,” Amarah’s mom, Katlynn Laware said.

As she starts fourth grade in just a few days, Amarah has some nerves just like any other kid.

“I’m excited for math and art,” she said. “I’m nervous about making friends.”

The lemonade stand, however, has helped her overcome those new-school-year jitters.

“I hope it inspires other kids her age to realize that you don’t have to be an adult to make a difference,” Laware said. “You can do anything you want at any age.”

Amarah’s lemonade stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 501 Sycamore Street in Conway. Donations are also accepted at amarahslemonade.com.