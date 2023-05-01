ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A S.C. nonprofit working with S.C. Department of Social Services opened a new living room-like setting for foster children and youth awaiting placement on Monday.

According to a press release, the Lily Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony at the SCDSS Midlands Regional Adoptions Office off South Anderson Road was for the non-profit’s ninth location.

Lily Pad founders Benjamin and Jennifer Tice and Vice President Cara Grubb, who designs the Lily Pad spaces, joined by members of the organization’s Board of Directors and representatives from DSS to open the space for children and youth, caregivers, families, and DSS professionals in Rock Hill.

According to the Greer group, approximately 3,800 children are in foster care in South Carolina.

When foster care children go through placement changes, either entering or already in the system, they often wait temporarily in agency offices until their subsequent placement is ready.

The Lily Pad organization has worked to create a comfortable setting for children and youth awaiting foster placement. The setup provides them “a place to relax, play games, do homework, and distract themselves from the difficulties of their everyday life.”

Many rooms often include a TV, gaming system, books, board games, Chromebooks, comfortable couches, sensory bins, desks, a dining table, and age-appropriate toys. Children have access to soft, clean linens in each space as well.

Lily Pads are funded and furnished by generous volunteers and private donors nationwide.

With this new Rock Hill space, the group hopes to create a Lily Pad in all 46 counties in South Carolina over the next few years.