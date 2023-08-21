LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified a man that was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday.

According to SCHP, a 2007 Chevy HHR was traveling west on Greenpond Road near Heartland Court around 6:30 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver went off the road to the right, overcorrected, drove back onto the roadway crossed the center line, and drove off the roadway to the left.

Troopers said that the driver overcorrected again causing the vehicle to travel back across the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the victim as Jaelin Wright, 20, of Laurens.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.