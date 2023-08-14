MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Marlboro County School District released surveillance footage of a school fight that ended with a student being put in a headlock.

Marlboro County said the principal who placed the student in the headlock was injured.

Superintendent Helena Tillar released a statement Friday afternoon that said the student was placed in the headlock because he continued to try to fight the other student.

Surveillance footage shows that a student punched another student in Marlboro County High School’s cafeteria starting a fight. Assistant principal, Jason Bracey, who was wearing a blue shirt, is seen intervening causing him and the two students to fall into a barricade. As Bracey is seen trying to pull off one student, we see the other student who started the fight, continue to hit the other until a second staff member intervenes. The second faculty member, Bracey, and the two students then fall on a lunch table. Bracey and the second staff member both put students into a headlock.

The second staff member carries one student away and Bracey keeps the other student pinned in a headlock on the lunch table until a third faculty member is seen tapping Bracey.

Tillar tells us Bracey continued to pin the student despite the fight ending because the student was still trying to fight the other student. While holding the student in a headlock, Bracey points to a student who is recording the fight and a fourth staff member is seen motioning to the student to stop recording. In the video the student recorded, you can only see Bracey putting the student in the headlock.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Tillar said Bracey was injured during the fight but did not release the details of his injury.

News13 asked the district for an interview, and they declined. We also asked about the school’s resource officers and its policy on cellphones, and a spokesperson said they are only willing to release what was in the news release. We also were set to talk with the mother of the student seen in the headlock, but she later declined.