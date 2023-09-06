GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old Georgetown County student has been charged with disrupting schools and was released to his guardians, according to the sheriff’s office.

Georgetown County deputies said the student, who goes to Coastal Montessori School, made a game on a website about bombing and shooting up a school, and other students were told about it.

It was determined that at no point were students or staff in any danger, deputies said. The student was suspended.

Coastal Montessori School is operating as normal on Tuesday.

This is at least the fifth time since early August that the sheriff’s office has investigated threats or potential threats in Georgetown County School District.

Back on Aug. 10, Georgetown County deputies investigated a juvenile’s possible involvement in threats against Waccamaw High School, in which the student posed with an Airsoft gun in social media pictures.

A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged on Aug. 18 after allegedly making threats after a student overheard him saying he had a gun.

A 12-year-old was charged on Aug. 23 after allegedly threatening to kill another student. An 11-year-old was charged on Aug. 24 after allegedly threatening to bring a weapon to school.