LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed after their vehicle left the and struck multiple objects including a transformer, the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced on Saturday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the wreck around 5 a.m. near Kimbark Lane and Wheatley Way. A victim was found on the scene and pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was the driver of a Dodge pickup that left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a mailbox, transformer, and some trees, troopers said.

The name of the victim has not been released and this remains an active investigation.