PROSPERITY, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools.

Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent”, according to state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. State education officials say this marked a return to pre-pandemic levels.

They said the report cards show students rebounding in certain aspects but there is plenty of work left to do.

Not to be confused with student report cards, these report cards provide information about each school and district, including test performance and teacher qualifications, according to the state Department of Education.

The report cards are required for all public elementary, middle, and high schools in the state.

Superintendent Spearman said the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectation on SC Ready increased in English/Language Arts and Math. She also noted an increased number of high schools reporting ‘Excellent’ on graduation rate indicators.

She said, “Throughout the pandemic I said to parents and public I said we’re trying to survive and do the best we can. I think these results today show that. We’ve done a lot. We’ve done the best we could. We got focus areas we can work on.”

Superintendent Spearman said the report cards also show areas where the state needs to improve. She points to the decrease in the number of high schools earning ‘Excellent’ ratings and the widening achievement gaps between the highest and lowest performing students in South Carolina.

For the first time this year, schools received a rating for school climate. The measure uses results from teacher and student surveys to measure perceptions of safety, working conditions, and the social-physical environment, according to state education officials.

Below you can find the percentage of students in the state who ranked in each category of the report card.

Overall Rating Elementary Schools (2019) Elementary Schools (2022) Middle Schools (2019) Middle Schools (2022) High Schools (2019) High Schools (2022) Excellent 124 (18.7%) 145 (21.8%) 67 (20.7) 71 (21.4%) 59 (26.0%) 40 (16.7%) Good 164 (24.7%) 144 (22.1%) 99 (30.7%) 76 (22.9%) 56 (24.7%) 48 (20.0%) Average 226 (34.0%) 235 (35.3%) 121 (37.5%) 131 (39.5%) 63 (27.8%) 76 (31.7%) Below Average 111 (16.7%) 100 (15.0%) 29 (9.0%) 43 (12.9%) 39 (17.2%) 53 (22.1%) Unsatisfactory 39 (5.9%) 42 (6.3%) 7 (2.2%) 11 (3.3%) 10 (4.4%) 19 (7.9%) Number of School Report Cards 664 666 323 332 227 240

Note: Totals do not include every public school in the state.

The Report Cards, available at www.screportcards.com, show student performance in the state from the 2021-22 school year.

For the first time this year, schools received a rating for School Climate. The measure uses results from the Teacher and Student Climate surveys to measure perceptions of safety, working conditions, and the social-physical environment, according to the press release.

“This is the first time that student and teacher perceptions of school climate are captured in the accountability system,” said Ferguson in the press release. “We know that a positive school climate is highly correlated with increased student outcomes. Surfacing these data in the accountability system will provide schools with the opportunity to take necessary action to make sure that climate is not a barrier to student success or teacher satisfaction.”

Below you can find how schools did in the Upstate.