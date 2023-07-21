SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly $5 million in COVID benefits was fraudulently obtained in an elaborate scheme that involved inmates in South Carolina, the South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice announced Friday.

A federal jury returned a 51-count indictment on nine current and former inmates and six additional individuals who were either friends or relatives, court records revealed.

Documents showed that beginning in March 2020, the accused engaged in a scheme to obtain COVID unemployment benefits in South Carolina as well as in other states including New Jersey and Nevada. The inmates are also accused of obtaining victims’ personal information by luring individuals to send them nude photographs and then extorting them for the information, DOJ documents showed.

In total, nearly $5 million is believed to have been fraudulently obtained from the U.S. government.