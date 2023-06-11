LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a Freightliner truck over the weekend, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Saturday near South Frontage Road and Gantt Trail. A victim was found on the scene suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north and collided with a Freightliner box truck when the box truck was attempting to make a turn, troopers said.

The trucker was uninjured. There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.