NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Near Picnic Area #3 and #4 at Dreher Island State Park is a new amenity available for visitors.

Tuesday afternoon, officials with American electric vehicle maker Rivian, the state Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism (SCPRT), Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and others unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station at the state park.

“This collaborative effort represents the type of vision that will help our great state at the forefront of balancing our environmental and economic needs,” SCPRT Director Duane Parrish said.

Rivian covered the costs of the charger and installation. Officials plan to expand the program to other state parks starting next year.

“We’re making installations shortly at Myrtle Beach, Huntington Beach, Charles Towne Landing, and Devil’s Forks and installations at a dozen state parks in 2023,” said Rivian Vice President of Public Policy James Chen.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette (R-South Carolina) was also at Tuesday’s unveiling.

She said this was just another example of South Carolina leading the way when it comes to electric vehicles.

“We had the very first electrical vehicle summit hosted by the Governor here in South Carolina, only to be followed by BMW with it’s $1.7 billion investment and now in Florence just last week unveiling another battery company coming to South Carolina,” said Evette.

Their goal is to install charging stations in 30 out of the state’s 47 state parks. State leaders said this will help meet an unmet need in South Carolina’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to officials, the charging stations will be free to use and works with all electric vehicles.

ORS Executive Director Nannette Edwards said they’re hopeful this initiative will help reduce range anxiety for electric vehicle owners.