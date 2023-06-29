CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In South Carolina, officials hope a new law will help them end the fentanyl epidemic by holding drug dealers accountable.

Just weeks after that legislation was given the final greenlight, Chester County authorities are hoping to make one suspect an example.

Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin is behind bars following a large drug bust.

Deputies say Colvin had about 77.6 grams of fentanyl, 19 dosage units of ecstasy, 8.4 grams of crack cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana, and multiple firearms.

“Chester County has a big drug abuse issue. You know, fentanyl is one of the drugs that are very heavily prevalent in Chester County. It’s unfortunate. We don’t like it,” says Londa Pringle with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

She says the department is doing everything it can to get as many drugs and dealers off the streets. With South Carolina’s new fentanyl trafficking law in effect, that task will be much easier than before.

“We now have the ability to do something more about these drug traffickers, put them away longer because we’re putting them away in jail for four to five years and then they’re getting out and doing the exact same thing. So it’s a repetition. It’s a repeat. So definitely a sigh of relief that we can finally do something about these drugs on our streets in Chester County,” Pringle said.

Colvin is the first arrest in Chester County under the new law. Investigators say Colvin is likely the first in the state as well since the law is only two weeks old.

Convicted traffickers of the drug could face between seven and 40 years behind bars depending on the amount of fentanyl they had and if they had a previous trafficking conviction in their criminal record.

“The goal here is to scare people and to make them aware that criminal activity has consequences, particularly on the second and third offenses. This is a deterrent. We want these drug dealers to know that they are going to serve a major time if they decide to participate in yet another illegal drug trade,” said Senator Luke Rankin of Horry County.

According to the CDC, South Carolina saw almost a four percent increase in overdose deaths from January 2022 to January 2023. That’s compared to less than two percent increases in neighboring states.

“We have been going after these traffickers well before the law was set into place. But now that the law is set in place, we finally have the tools to put these people away for longer than five years. And they’re not just back on the street doing the exact same thing that they were beforehand,” Pringle said.

Under the new law trafficking suspects could also receive an extra five years in prison if they’re also caught with a gun.

Colvin is also accused of committing these crimes in the presence of and while caring for two juvenile children who were present during the search warrant.