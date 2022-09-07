COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Tuesday afternoon the Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9 to 8 to advance an amended version of H.5399. The bill would outlaw almost all abortions in South Carolina.

Senators on the panel voted to remove limited exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.

Last week, the South Carolina House of Representatives passed the ban after adding exceptions for rape or incest victims up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

Senator Richard Cash (R-Anderson) introduced the amendment to remove exceptions.

“All of us come into this world through pregnancy,” said Sen. Cash. “Once the life has started and the baby is developing, it’s there. It’s an existential reality. It’s not a potential human life. It’s a life with great potential.”

The committee voted 7-3 to remove the exceptions.

Democrats on the panel abstained from voting on the amendment.

“There is no compromise in my view on this bill,” said Sen. Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston). “We will continue to fight to allow women that fundamental right in my view to make their own personal healthcare decisions.”

Currently, the bill allows an abortion if the mother’s life is in danger.

The bill is now headed to the full Senate. Senators are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.