COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “This is the last day of regular session.”

With that, Democratic Sen. Darrell Jackson from Richland County brought up the importance of Thursday’s business at the state capitol. And still on this final day, South Carolina lawmakers were still undecided on a number of issues.

One big lingering issue is fentanyl trafficking. Last week, the House agreed to replace their version with the Senate’s — after a weeks-long standoff between both bodies.

“We move the mandatory minimum down a little bit from 10 (years) to seven (years),” said Sen. Brad Hutto, a Democrat from Orangeburg. “Otherwise, it fairly much tracks with the trafficking in heroin statute.”

But the amendments were met with some pushback after lawmakers saw an addition about illegal gun possession penalties.

“You have to have committed a violent offense,” Hutto said. “What this does is says that if you are convicted of an offense that carries more than one year, you cannot be in possession of a gun.”

York County Sen. Wes Climer believes the addition of the illegal gun possession consequences to the trafficking bill is unconstitutional.

“Multiple attorneys with whom I’ve consulted have opined that the inclusion of this amendment could very well constitute unconstitutional bobtailing and thereby imperil the constitutionality of both of these very important matters,” said Climer. “This amendment is non-germane because it does not relate directly to the substance of the bill.”

Republican Horry County Sen. Luke Rankin said two of the crimes at hand are often linked.

“Fentanyl oftentimes is accompanied by a person using a firearm,” Rankin said. “And certainly, as we’ve talked about, the heightened penalty within the fentanyl statute that we have created here are felony offenses.”

Overall, the push for illegal gun penalties failed. Senate President Thomas Alexander ruled the penalties are relevant to the fentanyl bill and can’t be added.

The bill moved forward to a third reading without the addition.

Two more senate attempts to move the illegal gun penalties closer to the governor’s desk failed on Thursday as well.

One attempt tried to recall a standalone gun penalty bill to the floor for senators to debate. The other attempted a second reading to the permit-less/constitutional gun carry bill.