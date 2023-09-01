SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SC sheriff’s office is investigating the possibility that a missing woman could be tied to accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann.

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by someone claiming to be a friend of Julia Ann Bean, who has been missing since 2017.

An investigator met with this person and was told that they believed there may be a connection between Bean and murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The following day, the sheriff’s office said a team investigating the disappearance of Bean met and reviewed the new information that was provided. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was contacted and information relating to the case was shared with them.

Bean’s daughter, Cameron, responded to investigators requests for an interview.

“She was very cooperative and eager to help. It is her recollection that someone she saw with her mother could possibly be Heuermann,” the sheriff’s office said this week.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been pouring over the information they have recently received to determine if there is any evidence linking Bean with Heuermann.

“Yet there are no confirmed facts that confirm or deny the possibility of a connection,” they said.

Since 2017, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has investigated Bean’s disappearance.

“Investigators are interviewing individuals and investigating reports that she may have been seen with Rex Heuermann. Her case will remain open until she is found,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bean was last seen in Sumter County, South Carolina on May 31, 2017. Her daughter, Cameron, reported her to be missing on November 18, 2017.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office: 803-436-2000