GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in rural South Carolina says a 42-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a stray bullet as her neighbor practiced firing a gun in his yard.

The neighbor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller said in a news release.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was fatally shot Saturday after hearing gunfire outside her home in rural northern South Carolina, news outlets reported.

Family members told authorities Tate was looking out her kitchen window when a bullet struck her in the chest, county Coronor Dennis Fowler said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said Tate’s neighbor was “target practicing” in a neighborhood of about 40 homes. The sheriff called it a “senseless death” that could have been avoided.

“It is mind blowing that a person thinks it’s all right to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity (of) so many other homes,” Muller said.