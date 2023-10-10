DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Darlington-Lee Adult Education, authorities said.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that one person died in the incident, but was not able to provide any other details, including how the person died.

Law enforcement placed all buildings and schools in the Darlington area in a “secure status” shortly before 1 p.m., the district said. The secure-status designation meant no one could enter or leave the buildings, but it has since been lifted.

In light of the shooting, the Darlington County School District said extra law enforcement officers are at its buildings to help with dismissal, which will take place at the normal times.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. and Darlington police are on scene. News13 has reached out to Darlington police for more information.

Count on News13 for updates.