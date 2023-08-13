HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday night in the area of Highway 22 between Highway 905 and Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said it happened about 5:30 p.m. and the Myrtle Beach-bound lanes of traffic were blocked.

The aircraft was damaged, but no injuries were reported, HCFR said.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Nexstar’s News13 that four people were on board the single-engine Cessna 182. The FAA’s preliminary findings show the plane experienced “engine issues.”

The FAA registry shows the plane is registered to Stanley Aero Club Inc. out of Belmont, North Carolina.

According to flight tracking data from FlightAware, the plane took off from Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina at 4:09 p.m.

Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Department of Public Safety are assisting.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.