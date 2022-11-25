ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After holiday shoppers got a good look at big box stores Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration hopes shoppers will turn their attention to Saturday.

One local small business owner is making sure other small businesses can participate in what is traditionally known as Small Business Saturday.

“Everything we try to do here is support small, support local and then help everybody grow,” co-owner Anthony Linsday says.

Small businesses have a significant impact on the economy. That’s something both Anna Gurlova and Linsday know all too well. It’s part of why they opened Carolina Brew Supply, a Rock Hill brewery and winery restaurant.

On Saturday, they decided to elevate other small businesses during small business Saturday.

“Well, that was one of the things that I always had a hard time with starting some of my small businesses was that there was nobody that was willing to help. So, I finally found a couple of small companies that were willing to help get your foot in the door with customers and kind of guide you in the right direction,” Linsday said.

On Saturday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., they’ll host several other small businesses during their first small business Saturday Artisan Market. For more on the event, you can access Facebook here.

“I think it’s great,” Gurlova said. “It brings the community out. It’s almost like it unites everybody. Like people make things at home and bring it here and sell it — heck yeah.”

Owners of the small businesses will line up on this wall with about 6 feet of their area, wrap into their wine-making class area, and outside as well.

American Express, a major credit card institution, estimates spending on Saturday in 2021 hit a record high of $23.3 billion. Last year, the National Retail Federation also reported that holiday sales grew nearly 14% over 2020, totaling $889 billion.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported nearly 62 million people are employed by the 33 million small businesses nationwide.

“A lot of the small businesses usually support other small businesses, so it keeps money in the community. It helps give back to the community. We’re doing things like local food drives, stuff like that which also gives back to local, so supporting local, supporting small is very important.”

Carolina Brew Supply not only makes its own brews and wine, but it also offers wine-making classes. Anything you taste inside the restaurant; owners say you can get the ingredients to make it yourself!