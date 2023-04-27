COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After two days of debate on the South Carolina Senate floor, an all-out abortion ban was defeated.

“If there’s anyone who cannot speak for themself, it is the unborn baby in the womb,” said Republican Sen. Richard Cash of Anderson County.

Thursday, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (D-Walterboro) said she wouldn’t back down from similar bills.

“We are not going to be deterred no matter how many times this issue comes before the body,” she said.

The chamber’s five women filibustered Bill 3774 in various speeches criticizing an all-out abortion ban.

“Only five of us in this chamber are capable of giving birth,” said Independent Sen. Mia McLeod.

The news comes as a relief for Fort Mill mother Lacey Layne.

“Our baby had a hole in the back of his skull, so his brain was growing out through the hole in the back of his skull in a sack of skin,” Layne told Queen City News.

Layne and her husband were delivered gut-wrenching news years ago when they were expecting their second child.

“It would have been a short life filled with nothing but pain,” she said. “I was really grateful that abortion was an option. We were able to make the end-of-life care decisions that we felt were warranted.”

The vote means the bill can’t be debated for the rest of the year.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey is now urging House Republicans to move forward on the heartbeat legislation with just two weeks left in this year’s session.

“They have the ability to prevent thousands of abortions in South Carolina, and I hope they’ll take that,” he said.