COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported the first flu-related death for the 2023 flu season.

“Regrettably, we must report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” Dr. Linda Bell said in a news release. “We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and RSV.”

SCDHEC said that while the flu can circulate any time of year, flu season begins on Oct. 1 for “surveillance purposes.”

“With many of us planning and attending indoor gatherings in the coming weeks, among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits,” Bell said.