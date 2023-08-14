CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Gasoline prices across South Carolina have fallen since last week, but experts warn the relief could be short-lived.

The statewide average dropped by 4.0 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.45 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 32.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and one cent lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.92 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.07 per gallon.

The national average rose by 2.5 cents, averaging $3.82 per gallon today. The national average is 29.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 9.6 cents lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year-ago level – something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

He added that motorists across the country will likely see a “mixed bag” at the pump this week.

The national average diesel price rose by 12.3 over the past week and now stands at $4.27 per gallon.