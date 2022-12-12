CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers will be filling up their tanks for less than last year as they prepare to travel for the holidays.

The state gas price fell by 10.1 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $2.88 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 39.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.49 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.65 per gallon, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents, averaging $3.21 per gallon today. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.

According to De Haan, experts predict that Americans are saving roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago, with prices expected to continue to drop under $3 by Christmas.

“Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week,” he said. “While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

The national average diesel price declined by 14.9 cents in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon.