GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed on Thursday while trying to put gas in his pickup truck.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the incident happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 221 near White Hall Road.

The coroner’s office said the driver of a pickup truck had run out of gas and was attempting to put gas into the truck when he was struck by a vehicle on the highway.

Investigators have identified the man as 53-year-old Michael John Duplin of Bradley. His death has been ruled accidental.

The incident is still under investigation by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and state highway patrol.