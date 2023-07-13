HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach special education teacher pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday.

Grace McColgan was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, after warrants showed she allegedly rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of the head, among other accusations.

“We as a society do our best to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” the judge who sentenced her said. “You were trained to protect special-needs children and what you told me today is that you failed to do that.”

McColgan, a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School, was hired by Horry County Schools in August 2020. Her trial was sent to a grand jury back in January.

At the time of her arrest, McColgan had been on administrative leave from her job since Oct. 11, which was the second time the district had taken such action against her, according to documents obtained by News13.

McColgan was previously placed on leave on Feb. 15 because of “allegations of unprofessional conduct,” according to the documents, but was allowed to return to work on March 30 after an investigation.