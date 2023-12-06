SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For 28 years, the Carolina Panthers hosted their training camp in Spartanburg. That tradition came to an end Wednesday after team executives announced they’d be staying in Charlotte to prepare for the 2024 season and beyond.

Not only is the tradition over, but it ends the boom in economic revenue some Main Street businesses enjoyed over the summer.

For 26 years, workers at Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg welcomed Panthers fans for a drink or two during training camp. On Wednesday, restaurant owners learned the Panthers won’t be returning to the city.

“So business slows down a little bit in July and we see it go back up when the Panthers training camp goes on,” said Sabina Martinaka, the restaurant’s general Manager. “A lot of the coaches, and sometimes some of the players will come in. So that’s really cool for us.”

Panthers fans file into the Wofford College Stadium for training camp last summer.

The Panthers first held training camp at Wofford College in 1995, their inaugural season. The college is the alma mater of the team’s original owner, Jerry Richardson.

Last year, the Panthers were one of just six NFL teams holding training camp away from their regular season facilities.

Shifting to Charlotte will leave Spartanburg businesses like Rockers with a revenue hit during a slow point of the sports year.

“It’s hard to say, but honestly, you get anywhere from at least 50 people walking in through the door to 100 plus, sometimes in their Panthers gear and everything,” Martinaka said. “After training camp, looking to eat, drink.”

Billy Dunlap is Spartanburg’s chief tourism development officer, and says training camp generated up to $11 million in revenue for the city in the last two years.

“For nearly 30 years the Carolina Panthers have played an important role in our community’s evolution bringing visitors from all over the nation and millions in economic impact,” Dunlap said in a statement on Wednesday. “The late Jerry Richardson and (former team president) Danny Morrison were fully committed to Spartanburg and the notion of a two-state team. We are grateful to the Carolina Panthers for their investment in our community and look forward to learning about how they will maintain their commitment to both Carolinas.”

A new menu item named after then-head coach Frank Reich was short-lived.

“We had a crazy flatbread this past season that had mac and cheese on it,” Martinaka said. “We named that the Frank Reich flatbread. So the creative aspect is going to miss it. And then the people aspect, we’re going to miss the people that come out for it too,”

The Panthers still plan to host a fan fest in South Carolina, but they haven’t determined a location yet.