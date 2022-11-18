SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite being one of the most conservative states in the Country, a new poll says most South Carolina voters want certain abortion rights.

The abortion issue played a significant role in the midterm elections, and the poll from Winthrop University sought out how voters feel about abortion in various circumstances.

92% of democrats and 80% of republicans said a woman should be able to get an abortion if her life or health is in danger because of the pregnancy.

If the pregnancy resulted from rape, 75% of republicans and 92% of democrats said the woman should be able to get an abortion.

As for support for abortions if the baby is going to be born with severe disabilities or health problems: 81% of democrats say it should be legal, and less than half of republicans agree.

Regarding a woman obtaining an abortion for no reason, 75% of democrats say yes, and around 75% of republicans say no.

Vicki Ringer, PIO for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, wasn’t surprised by these results.

“Even republicans and people who identify as Trump supporters largely believed that abortion should remain legal in South Carolina; their biggest response in every poll that we’ve seen is that the government should stay out of these personal decisions,” Ringer said.

The Winthrop Poll also shows that former President Donald Trump could already be facing tough competition for the Republican nomination. Around 37% of republican voters in South Carolina say they would support their former governor, Nikki Haley, over Trump for the presidency.

Trump has dominated South Carolina in the last two elections, and 45% of South Carolina Republican voters said they would still support him. But for Haley to garner 37% of approval, with only a 5% margin of error, shows how much influence she still has on the Palmetto State.

Haley hasn’t announced a run for President but has hinted at one a few times.

While speaking at an event in July, Haley said, “Anything Joe Biden signs will all but guarantee that Iran gets the bomb. No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this President signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise. The next President will shred it on her first day in office.”

She followed that up and said: “Sometimes it takes a woman.”

Joseph Stewart, a Political Science Professor at Clemson, wasn’t surprised at Haley’s popularity.

“It’s interesting that former Governor Haley shows up so well. But I suspect that it is kind of what we used to call the favorite son effect. That if we took this in South Dakota, Governor Nolan would probably show up well too,” Stewart said.

The Winthrop Poll also shows support for medical marijuana is growing in South Carolina.

Despite a medical marijuana bill failing to pass in the South Carolina State House this year, this new poll says 75% of South Carolina voters support cannabis for medical conditions. Regarding legalizing marijuana recreationally, South Carolina voters’ support dropped to around 50%.

According to the Winthrop Poll, republicans are less likely to support legalizing marijuana than democrats are. As for how members of the South Carolina General Assembly feel about it: they’re pretty split.

The compassionate care act, which would legalize medical marijuana, quickly passed through the State Senate but was shut down in the House.

Eric Heberlig, a Political Science Professor at UNCC, was surprised at the direction South Carolina voters are moving regarding marijuana.

“Marijuana was also higher than I might have expected. You see the gap; you would expect people are much more supportive of medical marijuana than recreational marijuana. But even recreational marijuana pulled much better than I might have anticipated,” Heberlig said.

North Carolina hasn’t quite legalized marijuana, but it is de-criminalized. South Carolina is one of the last four states in the whole Country where marijuana is still completely illegal and not de-criminalized.