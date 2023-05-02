HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville Monday.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp and Hardeeville Chief Sam Woodward, the incident happened around 4:15 a.m.

“Our officers responded to a shots fired call earlier. Got behind their vehicle and got into a short chase at exit 8,” said Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward. “Shots were fired from the vehicle. our officers returned fire on that vehicle and we do have a deceased subject.”

“It sounded like fireworks in a dumpster and wife was awake as well and said no, I think it was gunfire,” said Tom and Melinda Szwak.

The Swaks heard the shots from inside their hotel room at the Fairfield Inn on Brooks Willis Drive. The couple from Detroit said from their room that overlooked the shooting scene, they could see the blue lights and hear the yelling and commotion.

There was a witness in the car who told police the driver may have made mental health issues.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called in to do an independent investigation into the case.

Those investigators took close to seven hours to comb every inch of the scene, including the nearly 50 shell casings from shots fired during the incident. They will also be able to look at body and dash camera footage from all the officers and deputies involved.

Both the sheriff and chief say they want the public to know this will be a transparent investigation, which is why SLED was called in.

“When I came here (in 2014) and I started, we got body cameras and car cameras because we want to be transparent and we don’t want to hide anything from anybody. It’s going to be released at some time,” said Chief Woodward.

The other goal of this investigation, and the counseling the officers will get, is to make sure that if they are cleared, the officers are able to deal with what happened, and come back to work.”

“I have not experienced that (shooting a suspect),” said Woodward. “To sit here and tell you that is exactly what they are feeling, I can’t tell you that. I know that I have been in some tough situations and got out of them but I haven’t been in an officer-involved shooting.”

“Take care of your mental health. That’s what I want them to do because that’s something they have to live with for the rest of their career.”

A deputy from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and three officers from the Hardeeville Police Department were involved and have been placed on leave with pay. Chief Woodward said two of his officers were the ones that fired the fatal shots.

On Tuesday, SLED said officers got a call about an “armed and aggressive driver” shooting at another vehicle.

When officers approached the car, investigators say 33-year-old Calaab Kirby drove away.

Then, he allegedly opened fire on the Hardeeville officers and Jasper County Deputy. They fired back—killing him.

A witness says he may have had “mental issues”.

The four officers and deputy involved are all on paid leave as SLED finishes its investigation into this case.