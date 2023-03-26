QUEEN CITY NEWS- A suspect is being sought in a hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend in Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday on Bethesda Road near Wheeler Road. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries at the scene as a result of the collision, according to Highway Patrol. The suspect then fled the scene.

A file photo of the suspect’s vehicle was provided by Highway Patrol, who are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.