INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a student on a Spartanburg County school bus.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began into 18-year-old Isaiah Michael Anderson, of Inman, on Sept. 28 when a juvenile victim reported to officials with Spartanburg School District 1 that he was sexually assaulted by Anderson.

The victim said the assault occurred on a school bus on consecutive days earlier in the month.

In response, Anderson was pulled from the bus route and placed on homebound instruction.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center along with video from the bus verified the allegations.

Anderson invoked his right to an attorney when being interviewed by investigators, who advised he turn himself in. He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released from jail 10 hours later on a $15,000 bond with the condition of no contact with the victim.