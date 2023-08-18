(WSPA) — A teenager has been arrested after two shooting incidents involving deputies during a chase that began in Anderson County and ended in Greenville Thursday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop along McNeely and River Road around 10:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the driver ran a stop sign and continued to ignore the deputies’ blue lights so a chase ensued.

The suspect drove into a ditch and immediately shot at the deputy striking the deputy’s vehicle several times.

The chase continued into Greenville County where several attempts were made to stop the teenager.

The pursuit came to an end between Academy Street and College Street in downtown Greenville.

Deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect when the teen began to open fire on deputies again hitting their cars multiple times.

The sheriff’s office said all authorities involved in the incident are reported to be safe after the encounter.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.