TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tega Cay City officials wrapped up its latest deer survey last week – Neighbors have complained about the deer eating grass and flowers and rummaging through their trash.

While some neighbors are okay with the deer, everyone agrees that too many are in the area. But figuring out how to fix the problem is the issue.

“We were under 100 for our 2.5 square miles; now we’re over 300,” said Tega Cay Mayor Chris Gray.

He says in 2015, a study showed that the numbers weren’t high.

“Just in a matter of 7 years, we’re over 300 in just the 2.5 square miles that we’re studying,” said Gray. “So with that, we have far exceeded the threshold of overpopulation.”

The Department of Natural Resources study says it’s approximately 850 deer, that’s about two deer per acre, according to their September deer study of the city.

Queen City News spotted at least a dozen in one neighborhood in two hours. The growing issue has left city officials wondering how to reduce the deer population safely.

The only option now on the table is sharpshooting, a specialized form of animal population reduction performed by trained professionals.

“DNR is still not; they still don’t have another option for us other than sterilization.. sterilization it would take ten years to see any effect,” Gray said.

He says the city has reached out to several animal organizations like PETA and the National Wildlife Foundation to help the city with the problem.

Still, they all responded with the same answer.

“PETA came back and said we are adamantly against relocation because relocation is so inhumane, and the rates of success are so low,” he said.

North Carolina wildlife says, “deer that have been relocated often do not survive long because of the stress involved in the trapping and transportation process and the difficulty in adapting to a new area.”

But while folks are shooing them away, Mary Ickert wonders if there’s a safer way to fix the problem.

“I think a few that might not make it because of stress would mean still more deer would live versus the sharpshooting,” said Ickert. “I personally still feel like it should be an option over lethal methods for the safety of our neighborhood.”

Ickert says there are ways to cohabitate with the deer.

“Slow down, be aware, be cognizant of the fact that we are coexisting with them, and we can do better with taking care of them, with slowing down and not feeding them to keep them away from the houses as much and just, even the city, the city can plant plants around the edges of the city that the deer like so they’re eating those and not people’s plants and they’re not starving to death,” Ickert said. “The thing that has most of the residents upset is the only option that they gave us a chance to weigh in on was a lethal option.”

The council will publicly discuss this during the Oct. 17 council meeting.