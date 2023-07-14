MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — He’s a staple at Myrtle Beach Pelicans games, always getting the loudest cheers from the crowd when he heads for home plate.

You’ll never see him hit a home run, but Slider, the Pelicans’ beloved, specially trained bat dog, does enjoy being on the field, running the bases, and especially, retrieving bats left at home plate by the team’s players.

In fact, Slider, a labrador retriever, is known as the hardest-working canine in all of Minor League baseball and is a big part of the fan experience at Pelicans Ballpark.

He trains hard for his job. Just like the players, who learned about hitting, fielding and throwing at a young age, Slider had to start at the beginning. Now, he has four handlers and trains every day.

“You have to start with that basic obedience,” said Joyell Leonard, one of Slider’s trainers from Off Leash K9 Training of Myrtle Beach. “When you ask him to come, that’s basically what you’re asking him when you ask him to fetch. You’re asking him to bring that bat to you. That, in essence, is a ‘come.’ If you don’t start there, you can’t build on that task that he needs to work on.”

One special dog

Slider has learned some specialized skills, but that basic training will always continue, which is why he works a 9-to-5 shift, just like the rest of us.

“[We work on] how to initiate commands with him, how to hold him accountable for those actions, and we work with game scenarios with him,” Leonard said.

The Pelicans recruited Slider when he was just 1-year-old. It takes a special canine to put in the long hours and have the temperament to do what his trainers need him to do in those special innings that Pelicans’ fans have come to love.

“That job entails being able to walk about the crowd and not lose it, not to get super excited when a kid drops a hot dog,” Leonard said. “His job primarily is to go pick up the bat. He also does pictures during one of the innings with all of the fans, so he has to be able to handle being around lots of people and walking through the crowds.

Slider’s specialized training includes fetching the players’ bats using the hold command, “which is putting the bag in his mount and making him hold it and asking him to drop,” Leonard said. “With Slider, we use the command ‘out.”

One of the things Slider’s trainers are continuing to work on is the proper positioning for holding the bat. They noticed that he had started holding the end of the bat because of the weight of the players’ bats, so they needed to retrain him to grab it in the middle.

“So because of where he was grabbing the bat, it’s a touch bit heavier,” Leonard said. “So that’s why we’re really trying to put it more in the center, so it’ll be a little bit more balanced like that.”

It’s a lot of work, but Slider, like most labrador retrievers, is eager to get after it every morning.

“It gives them a purpose,” Leonard said of labrador retrievers. “It gives them something that they’re working on. Labs are retriever dogs, so they are a work dog.”

Must love people

Slider, though, is no stranger to a little fun on the side.

“He loves people,” Leonard said. “When people come to do pictures with him, he’s very chill. He loves people.

The selection process is very difficult, Leonard said.

“A very high-string, excitable dog cannot handle being around [the] large groupings of people that [the] Myrtle Beach Pelicans bring to their ballpark,” she said.

Leonard said it’s important to have a good balance between being around people and working at the same time. And, just like the players, it’s important for Slider to stay in shape.

“They can down a bag of dog food in a heartbeat,” Leonard said of retrievers. “So you really have to monitor their food intake. So, he had put on a little bit of weight, so we need to trim him up a little.”