COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot.

The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners.

The dispute was covered in detail by The Post and Courier.

In summary, the dispute boils down to the old owners trimming the rooster’s comb, red area on the top of its head, to make it look more like a gamecock. The new owners wish to keep the comb due to health benefits for the rooster.

The old owners owned the rights to the name Sir Big Spur and now refuse to renew the contract on the basis of they feel that the rooster with the comb is not a proper representation of a gamecock.

As a result, the rooster’s name will now have to change moving forward.

As of now, there are some hilarious and interesting suggestions for the new name posted by The State.

Some of those suggestions are:

General

Cock Commander

Capt. Cluck

Cluck Norris

Mr. Chicken Scratch

Coop (or Cooper)

Kickin’ Chicken

Brooster

Marco Pollo

Cock-a-doodle-dude

What do you think the name of the new bird should be?