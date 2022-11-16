ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Walking around Freedom Walkway in Rock Hill, you may notice three new additions.

Herman K. Harris, Dr. James Gouldlock, and Elias Hill’s names were etched in stone and placed under other notable local civil rights activists from the city during the annual justice and equality ceremony.

To be recognized, they had to live in Rock Hill and be someone who has sacrificed, taken risks, and put themselves in danger to achieve justice and equality.

“We are focused on justice and equality for African Americans, but other local heroes and people who have fought for equality for women, who have fought for equality for Native Americans,” said Stephen Turner, the Chair for Freedom Walkway. “We’re working on maybe people who have fought for equality for LGBTQ people, people who have fought for justice and environmental conditions. There’s so many stories and so much history that has never been told.”

Each honoree received a short history video explaining their significance to Rock Hill, equipped with pictures and firsthand accounts of events that led to their heroism.

Turner says although some family for each honoree was in attendance, he wants Freedom Walkway to inspire everyone for years to come.

“Being a new member to the community, it really made me feel comfortable within the city of Rock Hill,” said attendee Bryan McDaniel. “Knowing that it had a troubled past, but you had the opportunity to correct those issues. You had local heroes who were fighting for justice, for civil rights, things like that. I think that’s of the utmost importance, and I think being able to honor and recognize those heroes are significant.”