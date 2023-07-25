CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Presidential campaigns have entered into the third fundraising quarter, and the pressure is on for Republicans to raise as much as possible to prove they’re serious candidates.

Despite polling far behind Former President Donald Trump, Senator Tim Scott and Nikki Haley blew him out of the water when it comes to fundraising in South Carolina during the second quarter. South Carolinians handed out 1.6 million to Scott, and 1.4 million to Haley.

As for Trump, the Palmetto State only coughed up around $380,000 dollars. Mac McCorkle, a political science professor at Duke University, isn’t surprised Scott and Haley have done well in their home state.

“They better be doing well in their home states,” McCorkle continued, “They both need to outrace Trump in their own backyards, you know, among the people who have supported them in the past.”

Though McCorkle thinks a home-state advantage is common, the ladder could be even more detrimental to a presidential candidate.

“The issue is really a home state disadvantage. I don’t know how strong an advantage it is. But it’s a real disadvantage to look weak in your state,” McCorkle said.

Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, says despite being popular candidates in South Carolina, it’s going to be tough for Haley and Scott since they both come from the same state and the vote could be split.

“If they both stay in the race, both candidates cannot be the favored son or daughter of South Carolina, voters are going to need to choose one. And so I think if one does pull out of the race, it’s going to be a really good sign for the other one,” Cooper said.

QCN reached out to Scott and Haley’s campaigns for interviews but neither were available.

Matt Gorman, a spokesperson for Scott’s Campaign, sent a statement: “Tim Scott is grateful for the strong foundation of support he has in his home state. South Carolina voters know Tim’s message of faith and optimism anchored in conservative values is needed now more than ever. We’ll earn South Carolina every step of the way.“

Haley’s team also sent a statement:

“South Carolinians trust Governor Haley and know her conservative record of turning the state around. As the state’s chief executive, she was a job creator, a reformer, and a steady voice in crisis. She cracked down on illegal immigration, protected life, cut taxes, and made government accountable to the people. They know they can expect the same kind of bold leadership from a President Haley,” said Ken Farnaso, spokesman for Nikki Haley.