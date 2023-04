SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor trailer was struck by a train Monday in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened just before noon near the corner of Fairforest Road and North Blackstock Road.

Video published to social media showed a Norfolk Southern train hitting a flatbed trailer carrying a concrete beam which had stopped on the tracks.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle when it was struck and no injuries were reported.