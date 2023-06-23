TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — A special called meeting Greenville County Library Board is scheduled for Friday amid controversy over a Pride display at the Travelers Rest Library.

The display says, “Read with Pride,” and is accompanied by a paper rainbow. The following note sits next to the rainbow:

The Library System offers resources that present a wide variety of views and opinions on current and historical issues. The inclusion of an item in the collection or a display does not represent an endorsement of its contents by the Library System. Clash over LBGTQ+ decor at Starbucks leads to planned strikes at more than 150 stores in days ahead Excerpt from the library’s Display of Library Materials and Promotional Information Policy

According to emails obtained by 7NEWS and confirmed as authentic, the Pride display was used in 2022 and put up by the manager of the Travelers Rest Library.

In an email, he said he chose to put up the display again “to signal to our entire community that our branch is a welcoming and inclusive place.”

A Greenville County Library director told the manager of the library to take the display down Monday, according to emails. He said the Greenville County Library System does “not want to post content that could be interpreted as if the Library System has taken a position on a particular subject.”

The library manager responded saying removing the display “could likewise be interpreted as if the Library System has taken a position on this particular subject. One that is decidedly anti-LGBTQ+.” The manager refused to remove the display.

“I was very proud of him,” Andrew Farmer, a member of Freedom In Libraries Advocacy Group (FLAG), said. “It took a lot of guts. It’s in the spirit of librarianship.”

Plans to support manager coming

Upstate library and LGBTQ advocates went to the library to show their support for the manager and employees this week.

“Representation is important,” Susan Ward, the president of PFLAG Greenville, said. “When there’s a segment of the public that wants to exclude other folks from public discourse, it sets a bad precedent for everyone.”

“These are not controversial materials,” Farmer added. “It’s not a controversial display. The existence of Pride month and LGBTQ people in our community is not at all controversial.”

Farmer said he received disturbing news Wednesday.

“I got word that the Travelers Rest Library had received two threatening phone calls, basically saying that the local ‘good ole boys’ heard about the library display and it not coming down and were ‘preparing for war.'”

Travelers Rest Police told 7NEWS they were called to the library Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, their investigation determined “the callers did not make threats to the library or the employees, and that the callers were only making complaints about a display in the library lobby.”

Farmer said library employees were “nervous and on edge” about those calls. They reportedly asked officers to walk them to their cars out of caution.

“It’s a library,” Ward said. “It shouldn’t be controversial. It’s a public library.”

7NEWS spoke to the Travelers Rest library manager Thursday. He declined to speak on camera.

7NEWS also reached out to the library director and the chair of the Greenville County Library Board. We have not heard back.

The special called library board meeting is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Hughes Main Library.