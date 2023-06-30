GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A set of twin brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Super Lodge Motel located at 412 Mauldin Road in reference to a shooting on June 19.

During the investigation, deputies learned that 25-year-old Tamarcus Willie Anderson and his twin brother Timothy Eugene Anderson were at the Super Lodge Motel when they got into an interaction with another person.

During the confrontation, deputies said the Anderson brothers fired at their intended target, however, missed and hit a bystander who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

On Tuesday, deputies arrested the Anderson brothers for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

The Anderson brothers are currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.