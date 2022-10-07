PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member and mayor pro tem was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

Donald Edward McKinney, 75, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate.

According to the arrest warrant on May 20th, McKinney groped and performed oral sex on a teenager.

Probable cause based on SLED investigation, forensic interview, and statements.

McKinney is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

According to the City of Pickens, S.C. Administrator Charlene Carter, the City of Pickens was not involved in the investigation. The City’s statement is as follows:

“As a public municipal local government, we support victims, justice, and the presumption of innocence. The City of Pickens was notified of the charges filed against Mr. McKinney. The city was not involved in the investigation. We support the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) ongoing investigation and the legal resolution into this matter.”