FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The United States Supreme Court could soon take up a case involving Fort Mill’s Heritage Tower.

The filing, made in November, is one of three filed by MorningStar Fellowship surrounding the tower, which has been unoccupied and unfinished for over 30 years.

Its been considered for much of that time to be an eyesore in the community.

The tower was originally built under previous property owners, specifically Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s PTL Ministries, for the Heritage USA Christian-themed park. PTL became a source of significant scandal, leading to the ultimate closure of the park. MorningStar ultimately bought the property.

The filing to the high court is a ‘petition of writ of certiorari,’ which — in straightforward language — is a request the Supreme Court will take the case of a lower court.

The federal filing alleges the ministry was denied a building permit for work on the tower, believes it violates The Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and is within a statute of limitations for filing.

The act, also known as RLUIPA, states that “governments must not unreasonably limit ‘religious assemblies, institutions or structures within a jurisdiction,'” according to the Justice Department.

Don Brown, an attorney representing MorningStar, said a judge had earlier ruled that the case was outside the statute of limitations. He said he hoped the Supreme Court would grant the petition.

In addition to that filing, Brown indicated two other federal and state suits relating to Heritage Tower.

The federal case is a religious discrimination suit filed by MorningStar against York County over statements made by the county about the project and by a York County councilman. A York County spokesman sent a detailed press release in March 2022 about what they called “misinformation” over the Heritage Tower property. MorningStar responded at the time and said several of the claims made in that press release were false.

The suit alleges that York County knew the statements were false.

The suit heavily cited Queen City News reporting on the Heritage Tower project.

A separate state suit asks a court to dismiss many claims made by York County over the project that were filed in 2013. Brown said that case is set to be addressed Friday.

Queen City News reached out to York County for a response. A spokesperson said the county had no comment.