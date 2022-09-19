ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to address South Carolina State University students and faculty on Tuesday.

Harris will speak during the university’s fall Convocation, welcoming SC State’s largest freshman class in 15 years, for the fall semester.

Harris previously visit the school while campaigning in 2019. President Biden recently visited the university, delivering an address to graduates at the December commencement.

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women.”

Conyers called Vice President Harris’ visit another milestone in the university’s rich history. “This is truly a special time to be a Bulldog,” he said.

The event will take place at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg on Tuesday afternoon. Attendance will be limited to the SC State campus community and employees.