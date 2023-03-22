LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was accused of shooting a victim in Lancaster County on Tuesday, March 21, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tamarko Harris, 31, was apprehended and charged with the following:

Attempted murder

First-degree assault and battery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Two counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol,

Tamarko Harris (Courtesy: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. outside 962 11th Street near East Brooklyn Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man lying in the street, being attended to by several others.

Authorities said a deputy rendered aid until EMS arrived, paramedics stabilized the victim, and rushed him to a nearby medical center, and he was later flown to another facility for further treatment.

Officials advised that person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injures; he is in critical care.

The scene was secured, and multiple investigators ‘almost immediately’ identified Harris as the suspect. Witnesses said he ‘struck the victim with a handgun before shooting the victim.’

Harris returned to the scene after he called a relative there, who made contact with an investigator. After being interviewed, he was apprehended and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center.