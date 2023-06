MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pod of dolphins were spotted swimming off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, June 17.

Delightful footage captured by a South Carolina event planner shows the animals beaching the Atlantic Ocean waters:

According to local trip planners, dolphin cruises and eco tours are typical tourist attractions at Myrtle. Bottlenose dolphins can frequently be spotted in the beach waters.

The footage provided by Storyful shows at least a half-dozen traveling.