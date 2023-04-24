SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot in the face while conducting –a traffic stop went home from the hospital Sunday.

Lance Corporal BA Frazier was taken to the hospital last weekend in Bamberg County after the driver of the vehicle he had pulled over began shooting at him– hitting him in the right side of the face.

According to SLED, the alleged driver of the vehicle has been identified as Derrick Gathers, 37

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety escorted him back home.