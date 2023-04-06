Editor’s note: A link to a social media video at the bottom of this story contains language that some readers might find offensive.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A viral TikTok video posted recently shows officers pointing guns at a car driving down a crowded Ocean Boulevard in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach, but so far police have not released many details about the incident.

The video begins with what appears to be a Dodge Charger driving past a souvenir shop as a police officer runs after it. The car, with other vehicles in front of it, then stops next to Peaches Corner near 9th Avenue North.

At that point, the officer who was seen running moments earlier is now in front of the car pointing a gun at it, and ordering the occupants out of the car.

A passenger initially opens the door and begins to step out but then gets back in and shuts the passenger door as another officer with his gun drawn approaches the driver’s side.

A third officer arrives on the scene with his gun drawn, and the driver is detained out of the view of the camera. The passenger is then removed from the vehicle and detained.

It’s not clear what led to the incident.

News13 reached out Sunday afternoon to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Cpl. Chris Starling to get more information about the incident. He did not respond Sunday. Then, on Monday, he provided the report number and location but did not respond to our questions about what day the incident took place.

We called Starling on Tuesday morning to try to get additional information, but as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, he had not returned our call and a report is not yet available.

We’re working to learn additional information from police.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

Count on News13 for updates.