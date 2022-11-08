ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes are high on both sides of the aisle with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate.

In South Carolina 3.4 million residents are eligible to vote and here’s what they’ll be looking at on Tuesday. Voters are deciding on a variety of important races, from governor all the way down to school board races.

Governor Henry McMaster is up for re-election and facing Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, and if unseated, it would be the first time since 1998 South Carolina had a Democratic governor.

Ballots will also be cast on a new education superintendent, which features Democrat Lise Ellis, who has school teaching experience, versus Republican Ellen Weaver, the executive director of Palmetto Promise, which helps parents choose where they want their children to go to school.

The U.S. 5th Congressional District has two candidates, incumbent Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat challenger Evangeline Hundley.

One local race that has received a lot of attention is the York County District 3 and 4 race between Democrat William ‘Bump’ Roddey and Republican and former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno, who was fired after a controversial arrest.

Locally, school boards in Fort Mill and Rock Hill have candidates seeking re-election as well as challengers with seven candidates being voted on in York County. A school bond is also being voted on in Clover for a new high school and athletic fields.

We are also keeping an eye on U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who says if he is re-elected, this will be his final term.

Queen City News was in Rock Hill Tuesday following voter turnout.

Those who hit the polls were able to go in and out with relative ease up until about 3 p.m. when lines wrapped around the building. The lines dissipated by 5 p.m. and voters had until 7 p.m. to cast ballots. The location is one of three new locations the City of Rock Hill debuted this year.

Over 26,500 voters in York County took advantage of early voting with more than 600,000 doing so statewide.