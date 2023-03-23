DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. is in jail again after he was arrested by Hartsville police on a weapons charge, a city spokesperson said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Jordan Andrew Hudson, 30, was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, records show. The spokesperson said he will be charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. As of 12:30 p.m., no charges were listed on the jail’s website.

The spokesperson did not provide any other details about Hudson’s arrest.

Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting someone in the back in the 2200 block of N. Center Road.

He was released on a $200,000 bond in December 2020 but was returned to jail in June 2021 after his dad initiated a bond revocation because he felt that Jordan was not following the conditions of his bond.

When contacted by News13, Sheriff Hudson referred all questions to an attorney.