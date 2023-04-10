COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sunday evening crash between two tractor-trailers in Colleton County caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the interstate, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR).

According to CCFR, the crash happened on I-95 southbound near mile marker 42 shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Officials said one truck was carrying hazardous chemicals stored in containers and the collision impact caused the load to shift, damaging approximately seven containers.

Several of the containers began to leak and spilled out onto the road, according to officials.

Credit: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

CCFR’s Hazardous Material Team responded in protective suits to examine and contain the leak. Officials said a private contractor also responded to help clean up and haul away the damaged containers.

Traffic was stopped and rerouted for several hours as crews worked to contain the spill. First responders were on the scene for more than eight hours.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, State Transport Police, and the Department of Health and Environmental Control also assisted on the scene.