YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Holly Alsobrooks is fighting the fentanyl crisis for her son, Cody Bryant.

Cody died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020.

He was 25.

“How many of our kids have died because these dealers have not been put in jail?” Alsobrooks asked?

Alsobrooks said that for the last three years, she and other people who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses have been pushing lawmakers to crack down on the problem.

“We now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border, arresting 8,000 human smugglers and seizing over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl in just the last several months,” President Biden said during his State of the Union address.

Hearing part of the President’s speech, Alsobrooks is putting even more pressure on all lawmakers to get it done fast.

“He’s saying that he’s going to work on that… but how much longer do we have to wait?” Alsobrooks questioned.

A report from the National Safety Council says 77 percent of preventable drug overdose deaths involve opioids, totaling more than 64,000 people in 2020.

The fentanyl category of opioids accounted for over 53,000 preventable deaths in 2020, representing a 59 percent increase over the 33,725 total in 2019.

In 2020, just over 1,700 South Carolinians died from a drug overdose, a number that has been increasing since 2014.

Of those 1,734 deaths, 1,400 were related to opioids, and 1,100 involved fentanyl.

“Anything for it to stop coming in, we have got to crack down, and even if it comes in now, in South Carolina, we don’t have this trafficking bill in place,” Alsobrooks said. “So we’re saturated in South Carolina.”

The S.C. State House passed the fentanyl trafficking bill in January; it sits in the Senate now.

It includes at least seven years of mandatory sentencing if caught with four or more grams of fentanyl.

Alsobrooks says there need to be resources for addicts as well.

“Say we have this wonderful bill in place, and we have options for people to get help. There is nowhere for them to go,” she explained. “If we started building rehab and detox centers in york county, right now, we would not have enough. We are so far behind; this is such a crisis situation.”